AJPW Excite Series Night Two Results 2.19.23: Triple Crown Championship Changes Hands, More

AJPW held the second night of its Excite Series on Sunday, with the Triple Crown Championship changing hands and more. You can check out the full results from the Tokyo show below, per Cagematch:

* Zennichi Shin Jidai & Kotaro Suzuki def. Dan Tamura, Hikaru Sato & Oji Shiiba

* Master Wato, Ryusuke Taguchi & Yoshitatsu def. Gungnir Of Anarchy (Masao Hanabatake, Ryuki Honda & Shotaro Ashino)

* Oskar Leube, Ren Ayabe & Shuji Ishikawa def. Black Menso-re, Takao Omori & Toru Yano

* Jun Saito, Rei Saito & Suwama def. Kosei Fujita, Ryohei Oiwa & Yuto Nakashima

* Shingo Takagi def. Yuma Anzai

* Naoya Nomura & Yuma Aoyagi def. Hokuto Omori & Minoru Suzuki

* AJPW World Junior Heavyweight Championship Match: Naruki Doi def. Atsuki Aoyagi

* Triple Crown Championship Match: Yuji Nagata def. Kento Miyahara