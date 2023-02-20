wrestling / News
AJPW Excite Series Night Two Results 2.19.23: Triple Crown Championship Changes Hands, More
AJPW held the second night of its Excite Series on Sunday, with the Triple Crown Championship changing hands and more. You can check out the full results from the Tokyo show below, per Cagematch:
* Zennichi Shin Jidai & Kotaro Suzuki def. Dan Tamura, Hikaru Sato & Oji Shiiba
* Master Wato, Ryusuke Taguchi & Yoshitatsu def. Gungnir Of Anarchy (Masao Hanabatake, Ryuki Honda & Shotaro Ashino)
* Oskar Leube, Ren Ayabe & Shuji Ishikawa def. Black Menso-re, Takao Omori & Toru Yano
* Jun Saito, Rei Saito & Suwama def. Kosei Fujita, Ryohei Oiwa & Yuto Nakashima
* Shingo Takagi def. Yuma Anzai
* Naoya Nomura & Yuma Aoyagi def. Hokuto Omori & Minoru Suzuki
* AJPW World Junior Heavyweight Championship Match: Naruki Doi def. Atsuki Aoyagi
* Triple Crown Championship Match: Yuji Nagata def. Kento Miyahara
【全日本】鷹木が5年ぶり参戦､奮闘･安齊に貫禄勝ち ｢次また5年後なんて言わせねえよ｣https://t.co/SgIp9Ip67N#ajpw#njpw pic.twitter.com/Lgbqe2IIzO
— プロレス/格闘技DX編集部 (@PKDX) February 19, 2023
💥大会開催中💥
「#ajpwエキサイトシリーズ2023」
～ #ajpwプロレスの日MANIAx ～
2月19日(日) 11:30 後楽園ホール
◆ 第6試合 タッグマッチ⁰30分1本勝負⁰青柳優馬⁰野村直矢⁰vs⁰鈴木みのる⁰大森北斗
📺#ajpwtv LIVE配信中https://t.co/2R4sZMhAtq#ajpw pic.twitter.com/MdV3lSztsI
— 全日本プロレス/alljapan (@alljapan_pw) February 19, 2023
