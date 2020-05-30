AJPW Held Empty Arena Show on May 25

– Fightful reports that AJPW held an empty arena show that aired on Samurai! TV and the promotion’s streaming service on May 24. The card was held at 2AW Square in Chiba. It featured Shotaro Ashino & Kuma Arashi defeating Kento Miyahara & Francesco Akira.

As previously reported, AJPW recently announced that the Champion Carnival event has been rescheduled for September. It was originally set for May but was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.