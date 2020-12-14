wrestling / News
AJPW Prime Night 2020 Results 12.13.20: TV Six-Man Tag Team Title Match, More
December 13, 2020 | Posted by
AJPW held their Prime Night 2020 show on Sunday in Korakuen Hall, featuring a TV Six-Man Tag Team Title match and more. It was the company’s final show of 2020. The results are below, per PWInsider:
• TAJIRI def. Francesco Akira
• Izanagi, Zeus and UTAMARO def. Koji Iwamoto, Masanobu Fuchi and Ryuki Honda
• Jake Lee def. Atsuki Aoyagi
• Shotaro Ashino def. Dan Tamura
• AJPW TV 6-Man Tag Team Championships Match: Black Menso~re, Carbell Ito and Takao Omori def. Daimonji So, Revlon and Ryoji Sai
• Kohei Sato def. Hokuto Omori
• Jun Kasai, Kenji Fukimoto and Masashi Takeda def. Chikara, Yoshitatsu and Yusuke Okada
• CIMA, Kento Miyahara and Yuma Aoyagi def. Hikaru Sato, Shuji Ishikawa and SUWAMA
