AJPW Prime Night 2020 Results 12.13.20: TV Six-Man Tag Team Title Match, More

AJPW held their Prime Night 2020 show on Sunday in Korakuen Hall, featuring a TV Six-Man Tag Team Title match and more. It was the company’s final show of 2020. The results are below, per PWInsider:

• TAJIRI def. Francesco Akira

• Izanagi, Zeus and UTAMARO def. Koji Iwamoto, Masanobu Fuchi and Ryuki Honda

• Jake Lee def. Atsuki Aoyagi

• Shotaro Ashino def. Dan Tamura

• AJPW TV 6-Man Tag Team Championships Match: Black Menso~re, Carbell Ito and Takao Omori def. Daimonji So, Revlon and Ryoji Sai

• Kohei Sato def. Hokuto Omori

• Jun Kasai, Kenji Fukimoto and Masashi Takeda def. Chikara, Yoshitatsu and Yusuke Okada

• CIMA, Kento Miyahara and Yuma Aoyagi def. Hikaru Sato, Shuji Ishikawa and SUWAMA