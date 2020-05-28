AJPW Reschedules Champion Carnival for September

– Per Barry Meijer on Instagram, All Japan Pro Wrestling (AJPW) announced at a press conference that the Champion Carnival tournament has been rescheduled for September. The tournament was originally set for May but was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

AJPW President Takeki Fukuda said at a press conference: “Foreigners who were invited will not be able to enter the tournament for the time being. So, it is expected that it will be held only with Japanese participants. Since they will have to negotiate from here, the schedule will depend on the future situation, so we can not inform you yet. However, we are planning to have a competition that does not disappoint everyone’s expectations, according to the participants announced last time.”

The dates and locations for the tournament are not yet official. As previously reported, the country of Japan recently lifted its state of emergency status. Wrestling promotions will be allowed to begin holding empty arena events starting on June 19. Starting July 10, arenas can be filled up to about 5,000 people. On August 1, arenas can have 50 percent of maximum capacity.