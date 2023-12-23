– AJPW released a video earlier today, where company president Fukuda received a phone call from WWE, teasing a matchup that will take place next year with a WWE NXT Superstar, referred to as “submission assassin,” challenging for the AJPW Triple Crown Heavyweight Championship at New Years Giant Series 2024 on January 3, 2024.

It was said that WWE is sending a “strong Superstar” for them. Fukuda said during his phone conversation with a WWE representative, “You have good superstar for us? What? Submission assassin? Killer catch style? Great. Thank you. Thank you. My pleasure. Appreciate your support this time. Please say thanks to your boss in WWE.”

The NXT Superstar will face the winner of the title bout between reigning champion Katsuhiko Nakajima and Kento Miyahara on December 31 at #ajpwMANIAx.

WWE NXT and AJPW have not yet revealed who this mystery assassin is for the title bout. This would be the first time WWE allowed a contracted talent to work a Japanese promotion since Shinsuke Nakamura faced The Great Muta earlier this year at Pro Wrestling NOAH’s The New Year event in January.

AJPW New Year’s Giant Series 2024 will be held on January 3, 2024 at Korakuen Hall in Tokyo, Japan.