AJPW Sets Teams, Schedule For Real World Tag League

AJPW’s Real World Tag League kicks off this month, and the company has announced the teams and schedule for the series. The company has announced the following schedule and participants for the tournament:

Teams:

* Suwama & Shuji Ishikawa

* Kento Miyahara & Yuma Aoyagi

* Jake Lee & Koji Iwamoto

* Zeus & Shigehiro Irie

* Yoshitatsu & Ryoji Sai

* Tajiri & Masato Tanaka

* Kuma Arashi & Shotaro Ashino

* Abdullah Kobayashi & Daisuke Sekimoto

Schedule:

November 18th

• Abdullah Kobayashi & Daisuke Sekimoto vs. Kento Miyahara & Yuma Aoyagi

• Jake Lee & Koji Iwamoto vs. Shigehiro Irie & Zeus

• Masato Tanaka & Tajiri vs. Ryoji Sai & Yoshitatsu

November 21st

• Shigehiro Irie & Zeus vs. Shuji Ishikawa & Suwama

• Jake Lee & Koji Iwamoto vs. Ryoji Sai & Yoshitatsu

• Abdullah Kobayashi & Daisuke Sekimoto vs. Kuma Arashi & Shotaro Ashino

November 22nd

• Ryoji Sai & Yoshitatsu vs. Shuji Ishikawa & Suwama

• Kento Miyahara & Yuma Aoyagi vs. Kuma Arashi & Shotaro Ashino

• Abdullah Kobayashi & Daisuke Sekimoto vs. Masato Tanaka & Tajiri

November 23rd

• Jake Lee & Koji Iwamoto vs. Shuji Ishikawa & Suwama

• Kento Miyahara & Yuma Aoyagi vs. Masato Tanaka & Tajiri

• Kuma Arashi & Shotaro Ashino vs. Shigehiro Irie & Zeus

November 29th

• Kento Miyahara & Yuma Aoyagi vs. Ryoji Sai & Yoshitatsu

• Jake Lee & Koji Iwamoto vs. Masato Tanaka & Tajiri

• Abdullah Kobayashi & Daisuke Sekimoto vs. Shigehiro Irie & Zeus

December 4th

• Kento Miyahara & Yuma Aoyagi vs. Shuji Ishikawa & Suwama

• Abdullah Kobayashi & Daisuke Sekimoto vs. Jake Lee & Koji Iwamoto

• Ryoji Sai & Yoshitatsu vs. Shigehiro Irie & Zeus

• Kuma Arashi & Shotaro Ashino vs. Masato Tanaka & Tajiri

December 5th

• Masato Tanaka & Tajiri vs. Shuji Ishikawa & Suwama

• Kento Miyahara & Yuma Aoyagi vs. Shigehiro Irie & Zeus

• Jake Lee & Koji Iwamoto vs. Kuma Arashi & Shotaro Ashino

• Abdullah Kobayashi & Daisuke Sekimoto vs. Ryoji Sai & Yoshitatsu

December 7th

• Abdullah Kobayashi and Daisuke Sekimoto vs. Shuji Ishikawa and Suwama

• Jake Lee & Koji Iwamoto vs. Kento Miyahara & Yuma Aoyagi

• Masato Tanaka & Tajiri vs. Shigehiro Irie & Zeus

• Kuma Arashi & Shotaro Ashino vs. Ryoji Sai & Yoshitatsu