AJPW Shinkiba Tournament Now Streaming Free
February 27, 2023 | Posted by
AJPW is streaming their Shinkiba Tournament free online. AJPW posted to Twitter on Monday to announce that the tournament is streaming on All Japan Pro-Wrestling TV, as you can see below.
The stream is available here.
🚨Breaking news🚨
February 27 Shinkiba Tournament
Free stream of all matches on All Japan Pro-Wrestling TV! !
🗓 February 27th
Start at
🇯🇵18:30 JST
🇺🇲3:30CT/4:30ET
🇬🇧 9:30
Click here to watch👉https://t.co/P50QsuMtkG#ajpw #ajpwint #ajpwtv pic.twitter.com/9JEEw7CJ1p
— AJPW International (@ajpwint) February 27, 2023
