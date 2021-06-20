AJPW Triple Crown Championship Vacated

AJPW has vacated the Triple Crown Championship after champion Suwama tested positive for COVID-19. PWInsider reports that Suwama, who was in his seventh reign with the title, was announced as testing positive for the virus after an initial test was negative, and the championship has been vacated as a result.

Suwama was set to defend the title against Jake Lee at the company’s June 26th show. At this morning’s show, Lee offered an open challenge to anyone to fight him for the title at the June 26th show. Kento Miyahara and Yuma Aoyagi also declared their intention to try and win the title.