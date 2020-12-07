wrestling / News
AJPW’s Real World Tag League Results 12.7.20: Tournament Winners Crowned, More
AJPW’s Real World Tag League is complete, and the winners have been crowned with this morning’s show. APJW held the final night of the Real World Tag League shows today with Kento Miyahara and Yuma Aoyagi becoming the winners of the tournament, marking Miyahara’s second win and Aoyagi’s first.
You can see the full results of the show below per Fightful”
* Atsuki Aoyagi, Black Menso-re & Takao Omori defeat Chikara, Takayuki Ueki & Yusuke Okada
* Enfants Terribles (Hokuto Omori, Koji Doi & Yusuke Kodama) defeat Masanobu Fuchi, Mitsuya Nagai & Ryuki Honda
* Evolution (Dan Tamura & Hikaru Sato) & Osamu Nishimura defeat Akira Francesco, Rising HAYATO & Ryuji Hijikata
* Real World Tag League 2020: Masato Tanaka & TAJIRI defeated Purple Haze (Izanagi & Shigehiro Irie)
* Real World Tag League 2020: Ryouji Sai & Yoshitatsu defeated Enfants Terribles (Kuma Arashi & Shotaro Ashino)
* Real World Tag League 2020: Violent Giants (Shuji Ishikawa & Suwama) defeated Abdullah Kobayashi & Daisuke Sekimoto
* Real World Tag League 2020: Kento Miyahara & Yuma Aoyagi defeated JIN (Jake Lee & Koji Iwamoto) to win the tournament
