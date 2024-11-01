wrestling / News
Akira Tozawa Advances On Latest WWE Speed
November 1, 2024
Akira Tozawa has advanced to the next round of the latest contenders tournament on WWE Speed, which is for a shot at the title. Tozawa defeated Riley Osborne and will now move on to face Dragon Lee. The winner of that match will face the winner of Bron Breakker vs. Sheamus for a shot at Andrade’s championship.
TODAY on #WWESpeed!@TozawaAkira faces Riley Osborne in the #WWESpeed No. 1 Contender's Tournament! Who will punch their ticket to the #WWESpeed Quarterfinals? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/ub1Y0qf5WD
— WWE (@WWE) November 1, 2024