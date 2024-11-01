wrestling / News

Akira Tozawa Advances On Latest WWE Speed

November 1, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE Speed on X Image Credit: WWE

Akira Tozawa has advanced to the next round of the latest contenders tournament on WWE Speed, which is for a shot at the title. Tozawa defeated Riley Osborne and will now move on to face Dragon Lee. The winner of that match will face the winner of Bron Breakker vs. Sheamus for a shot at Andrade’s championship.

