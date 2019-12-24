wrestling / News

Akira Tozawa Captures 24/7 Championship on Raw (Video)

December 23, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Akira Tozawa WWE 205 Live WWE Main Event

– We have a new 24/7 Champion following the early part of tonight’s Raw. Akira Tozawa pulled a fast one on R-Truth, luring him to Times Square in New York City and pinning him for the championship. You can see video of the segment below.

The win marks Tozawa’s first WWE 24/7 Championship, and ends R-Truth’s 24th reign at a record 21 days. Truth won the title on the December 2nd episode of Raw, winning it back from Kyle Busch after losing it earlier in the night.

