Akira Tozawa Captures 24/7 Championship on Raw (Video)

– We have a new 24/7 Champion following the early part of tonight’s Raw. Akira Tozawa pulled a fast one on R-Truth, luring him to Times Square in New York City and pinning him for the championship. You can see video of the segment below.

The win marks Tozawa’s first WWE 24/7 Championship, and ends R-Truth’s 24th reign at a record 21 days. Truth won the title on the December 2nd episode of Raw, winning it back from Kyle Busch after losing it earlier in the night.

In the MIDDLE of Rockefeller Center in New York City, @TozawaAkira has become the NEW #247Champion! #RAW pic.twitter.com/GMyzm2LMad — WWE (@WWE) December 24, 2019