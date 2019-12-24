wrestling / News
Akira Tozawa Captures 24/7 Championship on Raw (Video)
– We have a new 24/7 Champion following the early part of tonight’s Raw. Akira Tozawa pulled a fast one on R-Truth, luring him to Times Square in New York City and pinning him for the championship. You can see video of the segment below.
The win marks Tozawa’s first WWE 24/7 Championship, and ends R-Truth’s 24th reign at a record 21 days. Truth won the title on the December 2nd episode of Raw, winning it back from Kyle Busch after losing it earlier in the night.
.@RonKillings thought he was visiting @TheRock in #NYC but instead met @TozawaAkira in a match for the #247Title!!! #RAW pic.twitter.com/IzS4Y1QL7W
— WWE (@WWE) December 24, 2019
In the MIDDLE of Rockefeller Center in New York City, @TozawaAkira has become the NEW #247Champion! #RAW pic.twitter.com/GMyzm2LMad
— WWE (@WWE) December 24, 2019
The chase continues for @RonKillings in the streets of New York City… #RAW pic.twitter.com/eyczkRKik8
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) December 24, 2019
