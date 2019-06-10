wrestling / News
Akira Tozawa Set to Work EVOLVE Event in July
June 10, 2019 | Posted by
– EVOLVE Wrestling has announced that 205 Live Superstar Akira Tozawa will work the upcoming EVOLVE 10th Anniversary Show on July 13. The event will be held in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Tozawa’s opponent has not yet been announced. You can check out EVOLVE’s announcement below.
He's back!
Tickets and info at https://t.co/rJoWMQCcDB pic.twitter.com/Ps3R1nLzP7
— EVOLVE Wrestling (@WWNEVOLVE) June 10, 2019
