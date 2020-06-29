WWE News: Akira Towaza Commemorates Six Days as 24/7 Champion, Xavier Woods’ WWE Mt. Rushmore, Brie Bella Video

– Akira Tozawa has reached the top 10 among 24/7 championship reigns with a whole six days, and took to Twitter to remind fans of this. Tozawa posted to his social media account to remind fans that he’s been champion for six days:

– Xavier Woods came up with an interesting list for his WWE Superstar Mt. Rushmore, replying to a tweet by the WWE on FOX Twitter account and listing 2 Cold Scorpio, Crash Holly, Syxx, and Norman Smiley. When asked how Syxx qualifies as a WCW roster member, he pointed out that WWE absorbed WCW “so technically a WCW superstar is technically now a WWE superstar”:

2 Cold Scorpio

Crash Holly

Syxx (specifically syxx)

Norman Smiley — Austin Creed – Future King of The Ring (@XavierWoodsPhD) June 29, 2020

Which was absorbed by WWE so technically a WCW superstar is technically now a WWE superstar. It’s like how all the Fox characters are now Disney princes/princesses 🤣 — Austin Creed – Future King of The Ring (@XavierWoodsPhD) June 29, 2020

– The latest Bella Twins video has Brie giving a tour of her upcoming newborn’s nursery: