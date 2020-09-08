wrestling / News

WWE News: Akira Tozawa Tries to Ambush R-Truth on Raw, Street Profits vs. Andrade and Angel Garza Highlights

September 8, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
R-Truth Akira Tozawa Raw

– R-Truth has learned to be on the alert as a 39-time 24/7 Champion, and that came into play tonight as Akira Tozawa attacked. WWE posted video of Truth having dinner and talking about his past title glories when Tozawa and his ninjas showed up, leaving the champion to knock them down and escape:

– WWE also posted a clip from the Street Profits match against Andrade and Angel Garza:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Akira Tozawa, R-Truth, RAW, The Street Profits, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading