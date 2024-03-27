AKIRA Teases What To Expect From Response vs. Calling War Chamber Match

The Response and The Calling will do battle for the TV portion of MLW War Chamber inside the titular cage, and AKIRA recently gave a notion of what to expect from the match. AKIRA will team with Raven, Jake Crist, and Jimmy Lloyd against The Calling’s Rickey Shane Page, Sami Callihan, Cannonball, and Talon in the TV taping portion of the show, and he spoke with Fightful’s Jeremy Lambert and Joel Pearl on In The Weeds to preview the gimmick match.

“You can expect a bunch of people from Ohio getting the crap kicked out of them,” AKIRA said. “I think there is a reason why we’re on the BeIN Sports section, we’re on the YouTube section. We’re going to go a little wilder and a little crazier than what you see on the pay-per-view. We’re getting our own special slot for our brand of ultraviolence.”

He continued, “You look at the two War Chambers, it’s two completely kinds of scenarios and strategies. The first War Chamber, I don’t think those guys are going to get too deep into the blood and guts. It’s going to be a war, but a mid-90s WCW War Games. With us. I’d say to expect cage of death.”

The show takes place on March 29th and airs live on PPV, with matches taped for TV airing on later dates.