Al-Qaeda Threatens Saudi Arabia Over Hosting Greatest Royal Rumble

The Independent reports that the Yemen-based group of Al-Qaeda has threatened Saudi Arabia crown prince Mohammed bin Salman for attempting to liberalize the country and “opening the door wide for corruption and moral degradation” by allowing theaters and WWE. They claimed he is allowing “sinful projects” into the country. The WWE visited the country with their Greatest Royal Rumble event back in April in Jeddah.

The warning referred to WWE when it said: “[Foreign] disbelieving wrestlers exposed their privates and on most of them was the sign of the cross, in front of a mixed gathering of young Muslim men and women. The corruptors did not stop at that, for every night musical concerts are being announced, as well as movies and circus shows.”

Saudis are currently engaged in battle with the AQAP branch of Al-Qaeda as part of an Arab coalition in Yemen’s civil war. Over 10,000 people have died and eight million are in extreme poverty after Shia Houthi rebels took over Sanaa in 2015.