Al Snow Thinks AEW Has “Too Many People”

Al Snow recently offered some advice to AEW on an AdFreeShows Al Snow LIVE Q & A video (via Wrestling Inc). Snow opined that AEW needs a tighter focus on the talent they want to market on their overloaded roster and that the promotion needs to make some roster cuts in order to do so. You can find a few highlights from Snow and watch the complete Q & A video below.

On AEW’s main problem currently: “You have too many people. Understand that every one of those people that’s under contract is an investment. You can’t market and properly commercialize all of those people because you just don’t have enough television real estate to go around. When you have the television real estate, you can only sell one product.”

On the target focal size for a roster capacity: “Keep that depth that you’ve got enough that when you need to build somebody you have somebody significant.”