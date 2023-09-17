Al Snow On His Current Health, Potential Retirement

Al Snow is known more for his work running OVW nowadays than his ring work, and he recently gave an update on his health and when he may retire. Snow spoke with Wrestling Inc and weighed in on his in-ring future and more. You can see highlights below:

On his current health: “I’m 60 years old and I pretty much live in pain to some degree or another every day.

On his recent knee replacement surgery: “I was thinking, ‘Boy that’s really going to curtail things, but I’m able to move just as well’… [if I vertical leap however] I look like you threw a mattress out of a moving car.”

On his potential retirement: “I would never continue in the ring if I felt like I was an embarrassment. I won’t do it. So far — and maybe I’m wrong — but I don’t think I’ve gotten quite to that point.”