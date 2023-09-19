Al Snow Explains Why ‘Doing the Job’ Is a Dumb Wrestling Term

– During a recent interview with WrestlingInc.com, former WWE Superstar Al Snow discussed the wrestling term “doing the job,” and why he thinks it’s a dumb piece of vernacular. Below are some highlights:

Al Snow on why he doesn’t like the term: “It doesn’t work unless you truly understand the intrinsic things about professional wrestling from the business side, of knowing when it’s a particular talent’s time, and now every other talent on the roster have to be willing to take a step back to elevate that one talent.”

Snow on the importance of the whole locker room understanding how big of a star Steve Austinw as in WWE: “We’ve all got to make that decision to help him because the more he goes to the top and the more of an attraction he becomes, the more overall the money comes into the arena, and the more money all of us all make together.”

On why a star has to elevate a younger talent on their way out: “He’s a product, he has a shelf life, and he’s going to have a run, and now we’ve got to find the next thing that we need to put up on the shelf, and that’s how a healthy promotion should operate.”