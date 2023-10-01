Al Snow Recalls Taking Head Into Public Places To Sell The Character

Al Snow went to great lengths to sell his WWE character in the Attitude Era, recalling that he would take Head into public places. The OVW promoter spoke about his era with Head on Oh… You Didn’t Know, noting that he would take the mannequin head into restaurants in case fans saw him.

“I would go in and believe me, it was not comfortable to do,” he said (per Wrestling Inc). “I’d stand there and, ‘Hey, we need a table for two,’ and then I’d sit him down and I’d argue with him and fight with them and fight with them because of the fact they weren’t eating.”

He continued, “The waiter, or the waitress or the manager would come over and say, ‘Sir, you’ve got to leave, you’re making the other guests uncomfortable,’ and I’d be like, ‘Well, they’re making us uncomfortable so who’s going to win here?’ Then I’d get escorted out of the restaurant… Let’s face it, I did some ridiculous stuff, and you’ll believe in anything I do now because you believe I’m really crazy. It was fun times.”