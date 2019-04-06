Al Snow Discusses the Longevity of OVW and Its Future With Streaming Media Content

– Sportskeeda and Darren Paltrowitz recently interviewed former WWE Superstar Al Snow. Below are some highlights.

Al Snow on the Gladiator Sports Network: “Gladiator Sports Network is a parent company of OVW, our charitable program for boxing for inner-city kids, then we have our boxing promotion [Top Knotch] as well, then we also have Game On, which is our production that we did which was hosted by Chris Redman who played in the Super Bowl for the Buffalo Bills… So we’re doing a lot of different things.”

Al Snow on his passion for OVW and wrestling: “The biggest thing though the crux of everything has always been OVW and professional wrestling, partly because it’s my passion. I have been working steadily on trying to rebuild OVW. It’s always been known as the Harvard [University] of professional wrestling… Don’t quote me on the exact number, but I think it’s well over 150 [people] that have went on from OVW that went on to have national or international careers. 24 or 25 alumni that have been in main events of WrestleMania or in title matches. So we’ve done very, very, very well and we’ve tried to do everything to build OVW back to the prominence that it once was.”

His thoughts on the longevity of OVW: “We reached our milestone last October. We had our 1,000th consecutive television episode on broadcast TV episode in October. The only other television programs, wrestling-wise, that come close is Raw’s got a few more than us. Smackdown we beat by a week. We just filmed our 1,025th episode this past Wednesday. And that’s all broadcast television, it’s not streaming.

Al Snow on the future of OVW on streaming media: “We’ve just developed our own streaming channel which we call OVWWrestlingNetwork.com. We’ve had already over 60 hours of content up of weekly television shows and our monthly specials. We’ve got some seminars up there with Road Warrior Animal, Hurricane Helms, Billy Gunn, Tommy Dreamer, things like that. We’re going to start putting up more wrestling-centric content… It’s going to be more reminiscent of what the WWE Network does. Productions that have wrestling talent but are not just ‘ding ding ding, wrestle a match.'”