Al Snow On His Friendship With Mick Foley, Foley Joining the JOB Squad

Al Snow reflected on his time in the JOB Squad in WWE and his friendship with Mick Foley in a new interview. Snow spoke with Wrestling Inc for a new interview discussing that era of his career, and you can check out the highlights below:

On Mick Foley joining the JOB Squad: “If they had taken it like they were starting to take it… that direction where we were a group of rebels fighting against the cause, and Mick was part of it too. It was kind of like the island of misfit toys type of thing. I think it would have worked. It would have resonated, but then I think they saw the potential for it because we had that one run-in with Mick in the ring. They shifted the idea over to DX of somebody rebelling against the standard, against the establishment type of thing.”

On his friendship with Foley: “We’re still friends. I haven’t seen him in a while and haven’t gotten to talk to him because you get so busy going in your separate directions. It’s just what it is. One of the few things I’ve learned in life is that one, its relentless and never stops, and two, as a professional wrestler, you’re always looking to the next day. You’re always looking ahead. You’re always looking forward. So sometimes that’s a little hard to keep in touch with and keep connected to people because it’s good when they’re right there with you and in the car besides you, and they’re going to hotels and restaurants with you.

“You make a bond, and the camaraderie. The great thing is, for all of us within the wrestling business, we may not see each other for six months, a year [or] two years, the minute we see each other back in a convention or something, it’s like a family reunion. None of that time has passed. It was irrelevant, and we reconnect. I don’t even think that it’s a reconnection. I don’t think that the connection’s ever gone. We just pick right back up. Literally, I’ve walked up to people that we had a conversation the last time we were in a car, walked up. ‘Hey!’ Hugged and that conversation picked right back up that we had in the car six or seven years ago without missing a beat. It wasn’t ‘hey, what have you been doing?’ Just ‘hey, remember you said such and such in car,’ and ‘yea, you didn’t agree’ and go right back at it again.”