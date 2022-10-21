wrestling / News
Al Snow On Teaming With Marty Jannetty, Praises Jannetty As a Worker
Al Snow was once part of the New Rockers with Marty Jannetty, and he weighed in on that time in a recent interview. Snow was a guest on The A2theK Wrestling Show and talked about his time with Jannetty in the New Rockers in WWE, when he was billed as Leif Cassidy. You can check out a couple of highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:
On teaming with Marty Jannetty as a New Rocker: “Shawn, I don’t think he had any issue with it. In fact, I think Shawn was supporting the idea to give Marty another opportunity.”
On ‘Marty Jannetty’ being used to describe the lesser member of a tag team: “I would love to be the ‘Marty Jannetty’ of a team. Marty was very, very adaptable, was very, very good, and was very instrumental in teaching Shawn. If you really go back and watch Marty Jannetty and watch The Rockers, you can see that he’s every bit the performer as Shawn Michaels.”
More Trending Stories
- Bobby Lashley Denies He Left WWE in 2008 Over Pay Issues, How He’s Changed Since Then
- Officials Reportedly Spoke With Athena and Jody Threat After AEW Dark: Elevation Match
- More on Ace Steel’s AEW Release, Other Movement On All Out Brawl Situation
- Bret Hart Refutes Earl Hebner’s Claim That the Montreal Screwjob Was a ‘Work’