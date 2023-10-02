Al Snow Says OVW Has No Direct Relationship With WWE

OVW used to be WWE’s farm system promotion, and Al Snow recently discussed the current relationship between the two companies. Snow, who now heads up OVW, appeared on Strictly Business and during the conversation he was asked if there are any direct relationship ties to WWE anymore.

There are still a few people that I know in WWE that are still there, and I’ve retained those relationships,” Snow said (per Wrestling Inc). “But, no, there’s no direct interaction or contact with WWE,” Snow said. “They’ll do a favor or whatever. If I want to do something and want to use some video footage that they own, they have no problem with that.”

Some footage from the WWE days of OVW were included in Netflix’s Wrestlers docuseries, and Snow said he believed the director contacted WWE directly to get that footage.