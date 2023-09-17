– During a recent interview with WrestlingInc.com, former WWE Superstar All Snow discussed the recently completed WWE and UFC merger into TKO Group Holdings, and his thoughts on Vince McMahon selling a controlling interest in the company to Endeavor.

Al Snow on McMahon selling WWE: “I thought I would never live to see the day that Vince McMahon would sell the company. I think that it speaks to the genius that is Vince McMahon. I know that a lot of people don’t want to hear that, but you’ve got to respect the man.”

On why McMahon is brilliant: “He took leave, left the company, came back, put himself in a position where he could sell the company, was able to sell it for about $4 billion higher than the valuation that was given for the company, and then got himself a contract to where he could never be fired. Brilliant.”

As previously reported, the WWE and UFC merger closed last week. McMahon now serves as the Executive Chairman of the Board of TKO.