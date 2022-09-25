wrestling / News
Al Snow Recalls Bringing Head With Him to Restaurants & Diners After Events
– During a recent interview with NBC Sports Boston’s The Ten Count (via Fightful), former WWE Superstar Al Snow recalled his gimmick with his Head during the Attitude Era of WWE. During that time, he’d take Head out to him with restaurant and diners after events, where he’d continue talking to and get into arguments with Head. Al Snow stated the following:
“I would do it as if I were completely and legitimately insane. People don’t realize, during that time, I carried the head everywhere. When I went out to eat after shows, I took it into diners, into restaurants, it sat across the table, I’d order dinner. We’d argue and fight. Waitresses would come up, ‘Sir, you’re making the other customers uncomfortable, they’re leaving.’ ‘Well they’re making us uncomfortable, how are we going to eat our food? They [Head] has an upset stomach, I’ve paid for their dinner, box it up please, we’re gonna go.’ Then I’d take the second meal back and eat it in the hotel later.”
