Al Snow Saves Child From Riptide At Florida Beach

TMZ reports that former WWE and ECW star Al Snow recently performed an heroic act by saving a child from an ocean riptide at Santa Rosa Beach in Destin, Florida.

Speaking to TMZ, Snow noted that he heard a young boy yelling and screaming while he was in the ocean, and when looking around, he saw the boy being pulled away by the current. Snow then realized the lifeguard would not be able to reach the child in time, so he took action to save him.

“I made it, thank God,” Snow said. “And, I caught him just by the arm just as a wave started to pull him even further out. If I hadn’t have grabbed him, I think he’d have probably went out to sea. That would have been it. I was able to stay up and hand him off to the lifeguard and I made my way back across to my friend and we went up on the beach and I felt like I was about to collapse. I was exhausted.”

Neither the child nor Snow suffered any injuries during the incident, and Snow mentioned that the child’s mother cried and thanked him repeatedly for his actions.