wrestling / News
Al Snow Saves Child From Riptide At Florida Beach
TMZ reports that former WWE and ECW star Al Snow recently performed an heroic act by saving a child from an ocean riptide at Santa Rosa Beach in Destin, Florida.
Speaking to TMZ, Snow noted that he heard a young boy yelling and screaming while he was in the ocean, and when looking around, he saw the boy being pulled away by the current. Snow then realized the lifeguard would not be able to reach the child in time, so he took action to save him.
“I made it, thank God,” Snow said. “And, I caught him just by the arm just as a wave started to pull him even further out. If I hadn’t have grabbed him, I think he’d have probably went out to sea. That would have been it. I was able to stay up and hand him off to the lifeguard and I made my way back across to my friend and we went up on the beach and I felt like I was about to collapse. I was exhausted.”
Neither the child nor Snow suffered any injuries during the incident, and Snow mentioned that the child’s mother cried and thanked him repeatedly for his actions.
Thank you https://t.co/opOb1Y4ayW
— Al Snow (@TheRealAlSnow) September 10, 2021
Thank you I was just in the right place and time to help https://t.co/ArRCTLYASS
— Al Snow (@TheRealAlSnow) September 10, 2021
More Trending Stories
- Deonna Purrazzo On Being Driven To Make WWE Want Her Back, Whether She Would Consider Returning
- Tony Khan On How AEW All Out Changed Wrestling Landscape, All Out Being Most-Watched Non-WWE PPV Since 1990s
- Melissa Santos Says Brian Cage Is Being ‘Misused’ By AEW, Cage Comments
- Bray Wyatt Reacts To WWE Confiscating Signs About Him