Al Snow: Steve Austin Single-Handedly Revitalized Wrestling in The Late 90s

Al Snow recently spoke to Hannibal TV (transcript via wrestlinginc.com) and discussed his experiences with Steve Austin…

“I’ve wrestled Steve. I wrestled him in a school I had out in Lima Ohio. Steve, he’s an awesome individual. I can’t say enough awesome things about Steve. As far as his place in history I think it’s pretty obvious he’s right up there. There’s not many that can be much bigger than Steve Austin. He really completely single-handily revitalized wrestling in the late-90’s and early 2000’s. If it hasn’t been for Steve and Vince McMahon we wouldn’t have enjoyed the boom we had at that time. Again, he was the catalyst there. He created that crossover and made it such a mainstream phenomenon.”