Al Snow Talks About His Plans For The Recently Purchased OVW

In an interview with Wrestling Inc, Al Snow spoke about buying OVW and what he plans to do with the promotion now that he was in control of it. Here are highlights:

On buying OVW: “Last year I bought Ohio Valley Wrestling and I believe today we are getting our accreditation for trade school. We have a two-year curriculum for the trade school so athletes can come to not only learn the skills and psychology of the in-ring performance, but all aspects of sports entertainment and broadcasting. Camera work, lighting, sounds, how to direct, how to produce, live event production and management, writing, formatting TV shows, broadcasting, hosting – they get every possible aspect. Pro wrestling is great in that it teaches you a lot of skills to get you in, but it doesn’t give these young men and women skills to have another career beyond the ring. That’s a big problem with athletes. Even the NFL has taken note and addressed it by starting a program that teaches their players basically how to have a life and not be an NFL player.”

On athletes transitioning into other careers: “Terry Taylor, a former pro wrestler, said it best, ‘The biggest struggle for athletes is not your mortality or the death of your existence, it’s the death of your career.’ You then have to keep on living and find something else you are just as passionate about. That’s very difficult so I’m hoping this will give them the skills and mindset to be able to go outside the ring and still have a very productive life.”

On his vision for OVW: “I foresee OVW becoming a standalone promotion alongside having the school itself. It works synergistically because by developing and creating these athletes, we’re creating our own product which now allows us to grow as a promotion and TV product. A lot of people don’t realize that we have a weekly TV show in Louisville, Kentucky that is on episode #1,041. Not many TV shows can brag about that and the only other wrestling company that can come close to matching that is WWE with Raw and SmackDown.”

On the stars OVW has produced: “Cena, Batista, Beth Phoenix, Alicia Fox and more… We probably have an alumni of about 250 that have been in the WWE or major promotions around the world. Probably a third of those alumni were in main events at WrestleMania.”