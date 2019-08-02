Al Snow Believes TNA Mishandled Drake Maverick Creatively

– Al Snow was a recent guest on WrestlingInc’s WINCLY podcast discussing Drake Maverick and the 24/7 Title. Highlights are below.

On Drake Maverick: “From the moment I saw Spud in TNA’s British Bootcamp, I felt that he was a star. He was brought to OVW and I helped create TNA’s developmental program with OVW at that time. He never did anything super-significant in OVW at the time but he knew how to be a star. When he was in TNA, he did spectacular but they just creatively mishandled him,” admitted Snow. “But he did awesome that whole time in TNA and there’s no surprise that he’s doing just as well in WWE. It’s just a larger platform and a bigger audience.”

On His Part In The Upcoming Book Moving Forward: “The premise of the book is that every book has a foreword written by someone that the book is about or knows something of the topic. …Jon went around and got a bunch of different celebrities to write these forewords for these fictional books as if they were real. This is a collection of those forewords that these celebrities have written. Some of them are really funny and some of them make you wonder if there is actually a book out there like that. “Let’s explain Patrick Duffy. Let’s explain “The Duff.” Patrick Duffy was in one of the greatest TV shows that lasted one, maybe two episodes and that’s Man from Atlantis,” recalled Snow. “I don’t know if anyone remembers Man from Atlantis but it was spectacular. It was on NBC and had about a two-week run before being cancelled. Now, why do I idolize him? He went from that to Dallas, the No. 1 TV show, and they shot his character, killed him off and literally made it a dream sequence because it was such a backlash.”