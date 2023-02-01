Al Snow Thinks Vince McMahon Has WWE Sale Pending Already

WWE is reportedly exploring a sale, and former WWE star Al Snow believes the deal may already be pending. Snow recently spoke an AdFreeShows livestream and talked about how he thinks McMahon was able to get back on the board because he had a sale on the table.

“He’s at a point where he was pushed out, and honestly, because of his own irresponsibility and actions, he was pushed out,” Snow said (per Wrestling Inc). “But he now, I think, clearly has a pending sale that was on the table, otherwise he couldn’t have leveraged his way back in. It’s a substantial benefit, otherwise he wouldn’t have had the stroke, the power, the ability to walk back in the door.”

Snow then said, “I think he’s gonna sell it because, at the end of the day, it’s his. It’s his thing, and he’s gonna go out on top. He’s not gonna let it go under somebody else and then watch them destroy or ruin what he’s done.”