Al Snow Calls Wrestlers A Major Opportunity For OVW, Is Proud Of What Promotion Has Done

Al Snow recently discussed the upcoming Netflix series about OVW, what the promotion has accomplished and more. Snow spoke on the topics on a recent episode of Busted Open Radio, and some highlights are below (per Wrestling Inc):

On the promotion’s Netflix series: “This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for all of the wrestlers themselves. It’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for OVW, and it’s going to help get some exposure and make it a little more relevant than what it has been in the past. It’s gonna help, really, everyone’s efforts here in OVW and what we’ve been trying to do for the last several years to bring it back up.”

On what OVW has accomplished: “I’m really proud of what we’ve accomplished over the last several years, and I’m really hoping that we can develop and make this place into something that — for wrestlers that have had an opportunity and have had a run on a bigger platform, say WWE or AEW — we can be place that they can come make a living. Granted, it’s not going to be as big of a living as what they did somewhere else, but they can make a living, reinvent themselves, and then potentially get another opportunity and another run with one of those larger platforms.”

On his hopes to make OVW a place where younger talent to learn live television: “Because the last place you want to be the first time going out on live TV is an opportunity like WWE or AEW. It’s a sink or swim type of situation, and if you’ve never done it, you’re gonna be in trouble.”