Al Snow Says WWE Has Made the 24/7 Title Irrelevant, Why He Wasn’t a Jobber in WWE

Al Snow discussed WWE’s handling of the 24/7 Championship and more in a recent interview. Snow was a guest on the he In My House podcast and talked about the title and what WWE has done wrong with it, his time in the company and more. The show sent along some highlights that you can check out below:

On the 24/7 Championship: “They have made the title irrelevant. So the people that were holding it are irrelevant as well. And that, that’s the wrong thing to do. You know the talent should be like ‘oh crap it’s here, I’m going to go get it’ type of thing and then it could have really meant more, and therefore, what they did with it on TV would be even more entertaining for you. Because you would care about it, it would matter. You should think ‘if you get the title now you can get better paid next year or the champion instead of just getting paid, we’ll just say 100 bucks a night, now you’re getting paid 500 tonight.’ Depending on the title maybe for the 24/7 title it would be the lowest you can pay 500, if you’re the Intercontinental Champion it’s 1000. If you’re the tag team champions it’s 1200. If it’s the heavyweight title it’s $2,000 a night. Well, if it were real, let’s face facts. You know, I don’t have a title right now. Yeah, I’m gonna go and I’m gonna win the 24/7 title.”‘”

On why he wasn’t a ‘jobber’ despite being in the J.O.B. Squad: “I called myself that but quite honestly I was never really a jobber. I mean I was, if you think about it. I held three titles and WWE, I’ve held numerous titles throughout my career. I had a bad attitude at the time and deemed myself as such but I actually wasn’t, and the real term Jobber came from back in the day. If you were a talent that made your living off the live events, and as a result in the territories, they didn’t pay you for TV. If you wrestled on TV that was to your advantage because it was a commercial for you. It allowed an audience to know basically who you were. And now your name is on a form of advertisement and there would be a reason for why there were a percentage of people in the building based off of that. A jobber was a guy who wasn’t going to go wrestle for live events in the territory he just came in that day for TV and nothing else hence he was doing a job.”