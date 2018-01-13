Al Snow Discusses How WWE Dictates the Style of Pro Wrestling, Criticizes Wrestling for No Longer Making People Believe What They Are Watching Is Real

– As previously reported, former WWE Superstar Al Snow recently appeared on WWE Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin’s podcast. Below are some additional highlights from the show, where Al Snow talks at length about the current state of the wrestling business and what he thinks is being done wrong (transcript via WrestlingInc.com).

Al Snow on WWE dictating the style of pro wrestling “The style now is dictated by WWE. Everybody kind of now adopts and follows that style. Psychologically, everybody is making the same mistake and that is they’ve gotten so far away from the very simple concept of what we are actually selling. Everybody gives you the old, ‘oh, wrestling has changed’ [line] and I couldn’t disagree more because that’s bulls–t. Excuse me. But because they tell you it [has] changed, and they use it as an excuse or justification for lazy psychology or lackadaisical work. They think ‘working’ is your physical ability or athletic ability when that has nothing to do with it.”

Al Snow on wrestling no longer looking like they are trying to win: “Give the audience what they paid to believe, which is that it’s a real competition, that the outcome has gravity to it, that the guys are prizefighters no different than a boxer or an MMA fighter in that they actually try to win, not just put on a physical performance. And the wrestlers worldwide have gotten so far away from that concept that makes you wonder.”

Al Snow on matches still having referees and titles on the line: “‘Oh, the business has changed.’ Well, if it [has] changed and it’s just about the physical performance, why do we have referees and why do we still have championship matches? It just doesn’t make [any] sense! Why do the wrestlers themselves get upset? If it’s just about your physical performance, why do you care if you lose? I mean, they’ll get pissed and [Austin] know[s] that!”

Al Snow on how everybody gets kayfabe wrong: “Everybody gets kayfabe wrong too. They think, ‘well, kayfabe’s dead.’ It’s only dead because you killed it! That’s why Matt Hardy got over so well when he did his ‘broken’ thing in TNA was because he never broke character. He never gave the audience anything other than what he sold them. He sold them a ‘Broken’ Matt Hardy every time he was in public. That’s what you saw, a ‘Broken’ Matt Hardy. You didn’t see a ‘Broken’ Matt Hardy on TV and now he’s Matt Hardy on a podcast with Steve Austin – he’s totally out of character and he’s just Matt, just having a conversation with Steve and they’re two buds kicking it back. He was still ‘Broken’ Matt Hardy and that’s what that audience wants.”With respect to Hardy, Snow suggested that the ‘broken’ or ‘woken’ character is a great example of the importance of having a definable and easily explainable persona.

“I tell guys all the time. You have to have a definable character that the audience can sit and turn to their friends and family and go, ‘you’ve got to watch this show – this guy, he’s A, B, C, D, E.’ If they can’t describe you in a sentence or less, to their friends and family, then it [doesn’t] matter how good you are physically, it doesn’t matter how athletically gifted you are. You can’t generate heat, which is the interest, that desire to watch you, and then pay [for] a ticket, pay money, to see you wrestle. You need that character that they can relate to because they can’t physically relate to what we do in the ring. But now, and that was the thing, I think, with Matt. For years, he was solid. He was always kind of just in the background with Jeff, but you couldn’t define him. You couldn’t turn to somebody and go, ‘there’s this guy, Matt Hardy, and he’s A, B, C, D, E.’ But now, you can turn to them and say, ‘wow, there’s this guy – he’s crazy! He talks with this weird accent. His hair’s all messed up.’ And you describe this guy, that now a person who casually watches wrestling goes, ‘alright, I’ll check this guy out’ because now you’re interested.”