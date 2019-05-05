wrestling / News
Al Snow’s Autobiography Releasing This Week
– Al Snow’s memoirs are set to be released this week. The autobiography, Self-Help: Life Lessons from the Bizarre Wrestling Career of Al Snow, is be released by ECW Press on Wednesday.
The official synopsis for the book is as follows:
In the late 90s, wrestling journeyman Al Snow looked in the mirror and saw a man who needed help. A man whose reputation within the wrestling industry was excellent but whose career was going nowhere. Channeling his frustration into the gimmick for which he would become best known, Al began talking to (and through) a mannequin head. With Extreme Championship Wrestling, Al reinvented himself as an unhinged neurotic and became one of the hottest acts in the most cutting-edge promotion in America when wrestling’s popularity was at its peak. This led to a journey back to the industry’s main stage, World Wrestling Entertainment, during the wildly popular Attitude Era, and in the central role as a trainer and father figure on the MTV reality show, Tough Enough.
Now, after 35 years in the industry, Al Snow tells the stories of the unbelievable yet true events that formed his career, from his in-ring recollections to out-of-ring escapades, including drunken midnight journeys with a vanfull of little people, overuse of Tasers at autograph signings, and continual attempts on his life by assorted members of the animal kingdom. Self Help is Al Snow at his best, delivering what everybody wants and needs.
More Trending Stories
- Bruce Prichard Recounts What Really Happened With The Infamous Acolytes vs. Public Enemy ‘Shoot’ Match, Vince McMahon’s Backstage Reaction
- WWE Wants Big Smackdown Names on Raw Due to Low Ratings, Roman Reigns Plan to Return to Raw Gets ‘Shut Down’ by WWE
- Jim Ross on If He Was Comfortable Wearing Toga At WrestleMania IX and If He Went Commando
- Bruce Prichard Recalls Undertaker Being Angry About ECW Invasion Storyline at WWF Mind Games