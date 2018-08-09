Alamo Drafthouse Screening They Live Next Week to Celebrate The Film’s Anniversary

The Alamo Drafthouse movie theater chain has announced that they are celebrating the 30th anniversary of the iconic Roddy Piper film They Live with a series of screenings around the country. The film, if you aren’t familiar with it, stars Roddy Piper as John Nada, a homeless man who uncovers an alien plot to subvert humanity with subliminal messages. Piper’s fight scene with Keith David is one of the most celebrated in film history. Screenings of They Live will take place on August 13th and 14th, and more details are available here.