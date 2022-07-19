Alan Angels on How He Views The Dark Order, Wanting Them to Get More TV Time

– While speaking to The Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling podcast, former AEW wrestler Alan Angels discussed The Dark Order and his time in the stable. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Alan Angels on if The Dark Order is a cult: “It’s supposed to be a group of outcasts that are brought in to better their lives and enrich their lives, as Brodie would say. … It’s a cult without saying it’s a cult if that makes sense … A group of friends is kind of what I think the gimmick ended up being.”

On wanting The Dark Order to get more TV time: “We all would’ve loved to be on TV more, and I hope the guys that are still there, you know, get more TV time and such. We were definitely given plenty of opportunities to shine on TV and on Dark and stuff like that. Like, the fact that they wrestled The Elite multiple times, I got to wrestle Bryan, I got to wrestle Kenny, like, that’s all great. So, definitely, we’re all super, super grateful.”