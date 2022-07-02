Alan Angels on How Instrumental Kenny Omega Was to Him Having a Career

– During a recent interview with Fightful, former AEW wrestler Alan Angels credited his wrestling career in AEW to Kenny Omega. He stated the following:

“The first one, I haven’t signed yet. It was the second show during the pandemic, the first time I was there, the Norcross show, literally 15 minutes down the street from where I lived at the time. We did the first day, it went fine. That night. I was told that I was probably going to wrestle Kenny Omega. I was like, ‘Oh s***,’ and I freaked out and worked out all night. I have some dumbbells in my basement, and all the gyms were shut down. Just worked out in my basement all night, freaking out. The perception of the match, everything went great, I thought. Everybody on Twitter, they felt one way about it or another, I know I have all my haters out there, it’s no big deal, I don’t give a fuck. I love watching people online freak out about stuff. Honestly, I owe my career to three or four people and Kenny is definitely on that list. The second match was an even bigger deal, in my head, because it was in front of 10,000 people or however many. It was so much fun and Kenny is such a genius. He gets the business, he’s legit one of the best performers of our generation, if not ever. To be in the ring with him twice, it was great.”