Alan Angels On His Match With Kenny Omega In AEW, Getting Advice from Cody Rhodes

Alan Angels’ second match in AEW was against Kenny Omega, and the Dark Order alumnus discussed the match and more. Angels faced Omega back in April of 2020 on Dynamite in a match that went over six minutes, which drew criticism that it went far longer than it took Omega to beat Lance Archer the week prior. Angels talked about the match during his discussion with the Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling and you can check out the highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On the criticism of the match: “Yeah, of course, I heard it all. Yeah, I didn’t really care … My dad gets more upset about that stuff than I do … I could care less. Like, I’m living my dream right now. I’m doing this for a living and that’s all I could ever ask for. So, if there is some guys online that want to talk sh*t about me, or whatever it may be, that’s fine.”

On the advice Cody Rhodes gave him after the bout: “Cody told me after the match, he said, ‘Just be sure when you’re in that position that you do the same for that next young guy.’ I’m definitely going to keep that in mind. If I am ever in that position where, you know, I’m the big name on the card and I’m wrestling someone that’s relatively unheard of, I’m going to give him some stuff … I think I was surprised at how much I got. I thought maybe I would get, I don’t know, like a few punches or some sh*t, but I didn’t think I was going to be bumping him and stuff like that. And like I said, I owe my career to like, three or four people and Kenny is definitely on that list of guys that I really owe my career to.”