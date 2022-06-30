Alan Angels Says His AEW Contract Has Expired, Releases Statement on Leaving The Company

Earlier this week, Alan Angels posted a tweet which caused speculation that he may be leaving AEW. That speculation turned out to be accurate, as Angels posted a statement to Twitter confirming his AEW contract expired today. He noted that he loved his time there and is leaving on good terms with Tony Khan.

He wrote:

“As of June 30th my AEW contract has expired. I am nothing but grateful for the two years I spent there. I love AEW. It was/is the best place ever to work. I got to wrestle some of the best wrestlers in the world on a weekly basis, as well as travel to some of the most amazing cities and meet some of the best fans in the world. There are no hard feelings between myself and AEW or Tony Khan. I had a great time in AEW and would have loved to have stayed, but I am extremely excited for my future in pro wrestling. I am 24 and I look at this as my wrestling career just beginning. Now I get to show everyone how good I really am. I’m going to grind harder than I ever have before. I’m going to make as many towns as I can, meet as many fans as I can and wrestle as much as I can until I am considered one of the best going today. Thank you for all the support and kind words and I hope you will all continue to follow my journey. A’s in the chat!”