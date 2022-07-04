Alan Angels Says Sammy Guevara Includes His Friends On His Vlog To Get Them Over

In an interview with Fightful, Alan Angels spoke about Sammy Guevara’s vlog, and how Guevara includes his friends to get them over. Here are highlights:

On how Guevara uses the vlog to get his friends over: “I got to these Indie shows and I get ‘As in the chat’ chants and I’m like, ‘Oh shit, I didn’t know this many people actually watched the vlogs.’ It’s cool. Shoutout Sammy and the vlog crew. Those guys, they are so willing, Sammy especially, he’s willing to give me time to do whatever I want. Every week, he asks us what we want to do and he wants us to get over because we are legitimately really good friends. He wants us to do good and get over on our own. Shoutout to him.”

On how John Silver and Alex Reynolds contributed to the vlog: “A lot of it, originally it was John and Alex. Those guys contributed to a lot of it. Alex is the guy who comes up with a lot of the ideas. Even to this day, he’s the idea guy. Shoutout to him. John is fucking hilarious and Uno is funny as fuck too. It started with Alex and John and they brought it over and it was eventually all of us. The Sue skit, probably my favorite of all-time. There’s also one where we’re in the bathroom, we’re shoot in the men’s bathroom, all seven or eight of us, and we’re in there filming and it’s so funny. Everybody just kept cracking up laughing and Brodie is in our face, ‘Are you fucking crying?’ That’s one of my favorites too.”