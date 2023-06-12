Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn Thought Their Accents Would Hold Them Back in WWE

In an interview with The Sunday Post, Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn spoke about their run in the WWE so far and why they thought their accents would hold them back. The two are currently the NXT Women’s Tag team champions. They will face WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler in a winners take all match on June 23. Here are highlights:

Dawn on the success of Scottish wrestlers in WWE: “There’s five million people in Scotland, so we’re one in a million. It’s so out of this world, because we are such a small country and we never thought this would happen. It’s a big opportunity for us to be inspirations for people in Scotland. We’ve got the accents, but we’re on live TV Mondays, Tuesdays and Fridays. We’re hoping that we can show people that you can come from Scotland and the sky’s the limit. We’re testament to that.”

Fyre on being surprised by their success: “We always thought the accents would hold us back, but they love it here. We never thought a couple of wee lassies from Johnstone and Glesga could ever be doing this!”

Dawn on their relationship with other Scots on the roster: “We weren’t all best mates and hung out all the time, but we all really supported each other and we would give feedback to each other constantly. We’re like a wee gang that push each other to be better. I’ve come back from a match and the Scottish boys have said ‘ah that wasn’t your best’ and they’ll give you the hard truth and it makes me better. We’ve got a wee community supporting each other, and now we’re all in America, having fun!”