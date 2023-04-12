– During a recent interview with Cageside Seats’ Rick Ucchino, NXT Women’s Tag Team Champion Alba Fyre discussed her pairing with Isla Dawn, how much fun they have with their vignettes, and more. Below are some highlights:

Albya Fyre on creating their vignettes: “We’re just having fun with it. We’re seeing different things from, not just like one movie or anything, but different aspects of mythology and sometimes religion as well. And it’s just throwing it at the wall and seeing what sticks and, as you said, we are having fun. So, I really do think that’s translating.”

Alba Fyre on how they perform their promos:,b/> “It just depends. Sometimes we have a wee bit more of a think about it and get more on paper. Sometimes it’s just like bullet points and we’re like, right, this is what we want to hit. But it really just, again, depends on the situation. If I’m gonna do a live promo on NXT, I prefer to have a wee bit more of an idea of what we’re saying rather than just bullet points. Some people are the opposite, some people just like their bullet points and like to ramble.”