Alba Fyre & Isla Dawn Return, Attack Damage CTRL On WWE Smackdown

Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn have put Damage CTRL in their sights, attacking the stable during the Holiday Havoc match on WWE Smackdown. The witchy duo came out of the oversized presents around the ring during the match on Friday’s show, attacking Asuka and Kairi Sane which allowed Bianca Belair, Michin, Zelina Vega and Shotzi to pick up the win in the bout. Michin got the pinfall on IYO SKY.

Fyre and Dawn last appeared on the November 3rd episode of Smackdown.