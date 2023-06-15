Alba Fyre And Isla Dawn Discuss Transition To Main Roster, Say The NXT System ‘Works’

Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn are on Smackdown following the WWE Draft, and they recently discussed making the move to the main roster. The NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions appeared on Mark Andrews’ My Love Letter to Wrestling and you can see some highlights below (per Fightful):

Dawn on the differences between NXT and main roster: “I think there are a few differences, but NXT does do its job. It clearly works. It clearly works because we’re sitting here today, still NXT champions on SmackDown. The system does work if you’re willing to let it work… Everything now, we’re like, ‘this is why we’re so drilled.’ In training, we’re doing these different drills. First day of SmackDown, I was terrified, and then I got in, I walked into the women’s locker room. It’s lots of people from NXT, lots of people I’ve never met before, but they brought me in. Tamina, I have met once, and she immediately took me in like I was her child. She is the loveliest woman alive.”

Fyre on the atmosphere backstage: “Everyone is so welcome and so genuinely happy and supportive. We thought it was going to be a lot more scary, but it’s been a good comfort for us.”