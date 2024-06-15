Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn Win Women’s Tag Team Titles at WWE Clash at the Castle

The WWE women’s tag team titles have changed hands at Clash at the Castle, with Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn winning. The pair defeated the teams of Bianca Belair & Jade Cargill, as well as Shayna Baszler and Zoey Stark, when Dawn pinned Baszler. She took advantage of the work done by Belair and Cargill to get the win.

The is the first reign for both Dawn and Fyre for the main roster tag team titles, although they are previously NXT women’s tag team champions. This also ends the first reign of Cargill and Belair, who won the belts at Backlash France on May 4. They were champions for 42 days.