Alba Fyre vs. Jacy Jayne Set For Tomorrow’s WWE NXT
October 10, 2022 | Posted by
WWE has announced a match between Alba Fyre and Jacy Jayne for tomorrow night’s episode of WWE NXT on the USA Network. Alba recently challenged Mandy Rose to an NXT Women’s title match, leading to a match with Toxic Attraction member Jayne. The updated lineup includes:
* NXT North American Championship Ladder Match Qualifier: Axiom vs. Nathan Frazer
* Alba Fyre vs. Jacy Jayne
* Bron Breakker vs. Javier Bernal
* Wes Lee vs. Stacks
.@wwe_alba is set on destroying #ToxicAttraction and will take on @jacyjaynewwe tomorrow night on #WWENXT!https://t.co/N39Xan1QUa
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) October 10, 2022
