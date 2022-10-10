wrestling / News

Alba Fyre vs. Jacy Jayne Set For Tomorrow’s WWE NXT

October 10, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE NXt Image Credit: WWE

WWE has announced a match between Alba Fyre and Jacy Jayne for tomorrow night’s episode of WWE NXT on the USA Network. Alba recently challenged Mandy Rose to an NXT Women’s title match, leading to a match with Toxic Attraction member Jayne. The updated lineup includes:

* NXT North American Championship Ladder Match Qualifier: Axiom vs. Nathan Frazer
* Alba Fyre vs. Jacy Jayne
* Bron Breakker vs. Javier Bernal
* Wes Lee vs. Stacks

More Trending Stories

article topics :

WWE NXT, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading