WWE News: A Look At Albert Hardie Jr’s First Wrestlemania Week, XFL at TSL, A Heartwarming Moment With Brie Bella and Daniel Bryan

April 10, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Albert Hardie

– WWE has posted a video following new NXT recruit Albert Hardie Jr (ACH) during his first Wrestlemania week.

– XFL has posted a new video looking at the new Actionstreamer technology.

– Finally, here’s a video from the Bella Twins just after Wrestlemania, with Daniel Bryan getting a hug from his daughter Birdie.

