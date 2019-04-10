wrestling / News
WWE News: A Look At Albert Hardie Jr’s First Wrestlemania Week, XFL at TSL, A Heartwarming Moment With Brie Bella and Daniel Bryan
April 10, 2019 | Posted by
– WWE has posted a video following new NXT recruit Albert Hardie Jr (ACH) during his first Wrestlemania week.
– XFL has posted a new video looking at the new Actionstreamer technology.
– Finally, here’s a video from the Bella Twins just after Wrestlemania, with Daniel Bryan getting a hug from his daughter Birdie.
