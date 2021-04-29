Alberto El Patron Alleges Paige Broke a Confidentiality Agreement With Him

Alberto El Patron claims that Paige broke a confidentiality agreement when she discussed her allegations of domestic abuse on his part. Paige discussed the domestic abuse that she endured from El Patron back in November in an appearance on GAW, and Patron obliquely discussed the matter while talking with Hugo Savinovich for Lucha Libre Online. You can see some highlights below, per Sportskeeda:

On their alleged confidentiality agreement: “For this reason and also for the love, for the beginning, for the 2 parties, to protect them, we did it and signed a confidentiality agreement for $1 million. After signing it, I found out that Paige didn’t own a house, she didn’t have a car, she didn’t have more than $70,000 in the bank, and the one who really had to lose something was me.

“Because, thank God, WWE, Impact, AAA, all those companies made me great and gave me to win, but that money belongs to my children. It is the future of my children, it is for them to become someone… If the relationship ends, it hits me, my family hits me, and although everyone told me why I didn’t say anything, because that’s why, because I was tied to that contract, whoever I spoke to was going to come immediately to tail.”

On Paige allegedly breaking the agreement : “So that’s why I say, ‘Thank you, Paige’ because you broke that confidentiality agreement; you freed me to take action if I am attacked again by you or by yours. In that relationship between Paige and me, there was a person who was arrested 3 times in San Antonio, Las Vegas, and Orlando for domestic violence; it was not me. There is a person who has 6, 7 police reports for domestic violence in San Antonio.”

On why he’s not collecting on the NDA: “I will not say more; I only say this because I have to protect the future of my children. I ask Paige because I have no intention of affecting her life; thank God you have a job, you continue to support it, you continue to receive your payment month after month, keep it. I ask you to hopefully leave me in oblivion as I had left you and that you walk, go ahead, and that God bless you… Paige, I am not going to collect money that does not belong to me.”