Alberto El Patron Argues For WWE Hall of Fame Induction

Alberto El Patron may be persona non grata in WWE still, but he is making his case for a WWE Hall of Fame induction. Patron posted to his Twitter account on Sunday to share a Photoshopped image of him as a WWE Hall of Fame inductee, arguing that his accomplishments earn him a spot (translation courtesy of Google):

“4 times World Heavyweight Champion. Winner of the biggest battle royal in WWE history. Money in the Bank winner. 2 times WWE United States Champion. I will do my best to raise the Mexican flag once.”

Patron has said several time that he has interest in returning to the company, but as recently as late last year neither WWE, MLW, nor Impact Wrestling had any interest in bringing him in. Patron was set to return to AAA at TripleMania XXX as a replacement for another wrestler but was pulled from the card 10 days later. His last major American wrestling appearance came with Impact, who released him in April 2018 for no-showing a crossover show with Lucha Underground.